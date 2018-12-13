watch the trailer for netflix’s new chanel documentary

It’s hard to imagine right now, but there will come a time when you want to watch something other than festive classics. By the time Christmas actually rolls around, you’ll be sick to death of snow and heteronormative love and festive cheer and festive capitalism. You’ll want something different. Enter 7 Days Out.

7 Days Out is a new documentary series from Netflix focusing on how big cultural events are put together in their final week. As well as an episode about Chanel, they’ll also follow preparations for the Kentucky Derby, the Westminster Dog Show, the League Of Legends Championship, NASA's Cassini Mission and the opening of Eleven Madison Park.

In the hour-long Chanel episode, we follow the run up to its couture spring 18 show. From director Andrew Rossi — who also created the Met Gala documentary, The First Monday in May — the documentary follows Karl Lagerfeld for one full week with unprecedented access to the designer and brand. Watch the full trailer below.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.