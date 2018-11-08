‘skipcare’ is the latest trend in k-beauty

Still via YouTube.

It seems like the western world’s continuing obsession with K-Beauty has reached fever pitch this year. Korean beauty trends, whether it’s the next generation of sheet masks, extreme application tools or ‘cloudless skin’ are everywhere. Our routines are increasingly influenced by the K-beauty world, and our skin is, for the most part, all the better for it. But let’s be honest, Korean beauty regimes are tiring. If you struggle to remember to cleanse tone and moisturize at the best of times then the notorious 12 step K-Beauty daily routine -- who has the time! -- will seem nothing less than insurmountable. That’s why the newest trend in K-Beauty, ‘skipcare,’ is so bloody appealing.

Presumably sick and tired of spending hours in front of the mirror each morning and night, Korean millennials are ditching the extreme skincare routines and instead embracing skipcare, which avoids unnecessary products and instead uses only the essentials, prioritizing all-in-one products. It’s exactly as it sounds; skipcare is all about using fewer products without sacrificing the results you’d expect to find with a more hardcore 12-step program.

Speaking to Byrdie, a spokesperson for Korean beauty line AmorePacific said: “Skipcare is a skincare method that allows you to identity the essential ingredients for your skin and avoid the use of unnecessary products for a simpler, yet proper, skincare routine.”

Byrdie reports that the growing minimalist beauty trend is part of a Korean “cosmetics restriction diet.” And not only does it mean extra snooze time in the mornings, it’s also probably better for you than slapping on tons of expensive, ultimately superfluous products to clog up your poor pores. “Drilling a skincare routine down to the essentials makes perfect sense,” dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk told Refinery 29 about the beauty industry’s pivot to minimalism. “Layering seven or 10 products over each other morning and evening has always seemed excessive to me.”

A cheaper, less time-consuming skincare routine that means we can all spend more time in bed? Sign us up.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.