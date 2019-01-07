vegan fashion week is debuting in los angeles

In recent years, a growing list of luxury fashion houses (Chanel, Gucci, Versace, Burberry Gaultier, etc.), and the entirety of London Fashion Week, have banned the use of fur and exotic animal skins in their collections, while others have focused on switching to only ethically-farmed sources. Theoretically speaking, if diets can be vegan, then can’t fashion week be, too? Animal rights advocate Emmanuelle Rienda would suggest so, as she’s poised to put on the first Vegan Fashion Week, with the tagline “cruelty free is the new luxury.” VFW will take place in Los Angeles — the largest city to ban the manufacture and sale of fur thus far— from February 1 to 4. “I want to ignite conversations and debates within the industry by educating, elevating, and drawing connections between our most important values: our respect for human life, animal rights, and the environment,” Rienda told VegNews.

The four day event will merge fashion and activism, as a number of conscious designers take to the runway, while others stage presentations, and there will be an exhibit on the evolution of vegan fashion. The runway lineup of designers will be announced on January 21, so stay tuned.