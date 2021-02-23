Travis Scott's i-D x Cactus Jack merch launches today

To celebrate the launch of the Utopia in Dystopia issue, i-D has teamed up with Travis Scott on an i-D x Cactus Jack limited edition merch collaboration, available globally in a limited run from today. Featuring a range of hoodies, t-shirts and a beanie, the collection will be available in a limited run via Travis Scott’s website and i-D’s online store (you can also buy the issue at a special popup newsstand in LA which will be open today only, between 9am-9pm PST). “I’m always seeing images of cactuses, and I always had different visions for the actual image of a cactus,” the artist tells Robert Rodriguez in his wide-ranging interview for i-D.

Luckily then, Travis has been in Mexico surrounded by cacti while recording Utopia, his long awaited next album. “It was this whole mountain terrain and everywhere you looked there were cactuses. It was crazy, man. But that was just at the start. In Mexico, I got to the studio and I had this feeling in the studio, and it was a feeling I had not had in a long time. It was crazy, bro. I’ve been working out here for a couple of months now.” The i-D x Cactus Jack collection features Spike Jonze’ signature scrawl, alongside a portrait of Travis, and the cities dear to both Travis and i-D -- Houston, Los Angeles and London. The ultimate apparel for listening to Utopia when it finally drops. See the merch below.