Frank Ocean is the new face of Prada

Courtesy of Prada

As the decade turned, the only thought on our minds was: will 2020 see the triumphant return of Frank Ocean, our collective husband, to the world stage? Just nine days in and it seems that it may well be the case: following on from last year’s run of queer parties in New York, the new year brought the announcement that he’d be headlining this year’s Coachella. Now, Frank’s been revealed as the face of Prada SS20.

Shot by David Sims in both black-and-white and colour, the campaign sees the brooding prince-of-our-hearts gaze wistfully toward the horizon in a black roll neck sweater, and towards his cropped combat boots on a well-waxed wooden floor. The actor Austin Butler and director Nicolas Winding Refn also star in the campaign.

A “confident embracing of the indefinability of Prada itself”, according to the brand, the campaign also sees a reimagining of its iconic logo. Written vertically, it’s accompanied by words of Frank’s choosing in acrostic poem form: “Programming Rhythms And Dancing Again”. *Swoon*

This, of course, isn’t Frank’s first partnership with the brand: back at last May’s Met Gala, amid a slew of theme-irrelevant outfits, he served witty, low-key camp in a black Prada nylon hoodie for fashion’s glitziest red carpet affair.

Here’s hoping that the steady increase in Frank-related snippets is an omen for a new album on the way…