greta thunberg is releasing a book of her speeches

Greta Thunberg, the voice of a generation fighting for climate action, Nobel Prize nominee, and recent i-D cover star is spreading her word and wisdom even further with the release of a new book. Set to be release in June, the book is a collection of speeches titled No One Is Too Small To Make a Difference.

The book is titled after a quote from a speech Greta made at the COP24 UN Climate talks and contains eleven of her most powerful speeches from last September up to April this year. All of the speeches were delivered at various international climate talks, seminars, protests and TEDTalk conventions.

"This little book will document an extraordinary, unprecedented moment in our history, and invite you to join in the fight for climate justice: to wake up, spread the word, and make a difference," editor Chloe Currens told The Guardian.

Following on from the release of the book, later this year will see the release of a separate family memoir written jointly by Greta, her parents and sister entitled Scenes from the Heart. It will share the family’s story of supporting Greta after she was diagnosed with Aspergers and selective mutism and nourishing her passions for climate change activism.

You can pre-order No One Is Too Small To Make a Difference here.

