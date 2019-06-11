the first-ever fenty pop-up is coming to soho

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images For Fenty.

Good news for shoppers who also like to queue — a FENTY pop-up is coming to New York, in partnership with The Webster, the multi-brand store that started in Miami. Rihanna’s LVMH label will take over the first two floors of 29 Greene Street in Soho, for 11 days starting June 19, marking the first pop-up experience for the history-making maison. “I am so proud and honored that Rihanna and her team chose to launch the new FENTY Release with The Webster Soho,” said Webster Founder and Creative Director Laure Heriard-Dubreuil. “She has an incredible personality, style and is the true epitome of a powerful woman." One imagines that this will inspire total and utter hysteria among FENTY fans, and lead to a line all along Greene Street, replete with tents, fold-out chairs, and fainting in the summer heat. Perhaps Rihanna will repeat the benevolent gift of pizza she sent to fans waiting in the rain for a concert in 2016.

