caroline polachek's ‘door’ and everything else you need to listen to today

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Ever feel totally out of control? Like your life is streaming by and you’re just stood there watching everything careen around you? Like the world is going crazy and you’re powerless to stop it? Basically, everything is a mess right now and, tbh, it can feel totally overwhelming.

One artist who certainly feels this way is former Chairlift member, Caroline Polachek, who makes her debut as a solo artist this week with the elegant, wonky and, frankly, epic Door. Written and produced by Caroline, Dan Nigro, Danny L Harle and Jim-E Stack, the track sits at nearly six minutes, but is packed with wavy sonic textures, warm synths and some seriously odd electronics to make sure your attention never drifts. The video, which you can watch here, is also an epic journey through Caroline’s psyche. But as she explained in a press release, "I feel totally out of control of most things in the world, but I can at least build landscapes for the mind." Even better, we can expect more greatness from Caroline as there’s an album following later this year.

Next on this week’s playlist is a slice of pure summer with Yellow Days’ Just When, a perfect pop confection from rising star Emily Burns, whose latest track PDA is doing Selena Gomez better than Selena Gomez, and some breezy synth loveliness with Plastic Picnic’s After You. Noah Cyrus makes her return, lending her voice to Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Rence’s missive on the cost of love, Expensive, and there’s more duet drama between pop royalty Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, whose track Señorita will, undoubtedly, be huge. Also, Black Midi’s debut album, Schlagenheim, comes out today, Robyn collaborator Mr Tophat has kindly made us a mix which you can listen to right here, while sharing not one, but three (!) albums today, and

Lil Nas X releases his debut EP 7.

Want more? Well, Nicki Minaj has returned with the massive MEGATRON, newcomers Reyna prove their pop prowess with The Way I Loved You and Jerkcurb drops the resplendent Timelapse Tulip. Also check out new tracks from Zara Larsson, Toro y Moi x Channel Tres, Georgia x Black Madonna, Nimmo and so much more. Happy weekend!

