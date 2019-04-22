Photo by Gina Canavan.

Julia Jacklin

Singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin’s music falls somewhere between dreamy indie pop and confessional alt-country, calling to mind Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten. However, it’s her earnest lyrics and the vulnerability in her voice that make the Australian musician so likeable. And she’s just released her reflective second album, Crushing, to critical acclaim last February.

On April 23, at Rough Trade.

Tribeca Film Festival

It’s time again for Tribeca Film Festival, which brings over 300 exciting new films to New York. Screenings take place all throughout the city, starting Wednesday, and there are a number of intimate conversations and immersive experiences to attend. The selection is a bit overwhelming, but we’d recommend catching the new fashion documentary Halston or Gully, a gritty coming of age drama set in a dystopian Los Angeles.

From April 24 to May 5, at various theaters.

Girlpool

Our favorite LA-based duo Girlpool, composed of Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad, return to their once home of New York to play Music Hall of Williamsburg with Hatchie and Claud. Their latest album What Chaos Is Imaginary, is both a document of their musical evolution and signifies Girlpool’s new era. “The album feels like a very transitional time, sonically, because it’s a lot of these older songs, and then it flirts with these new interests that we have,” Cleo told i-D. Definitely hear it live.

On April 24, at Music Hall of Williamsburg.

“Funeral for a Tree”

In honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day, actor Matthew Morrison has teamed up with activist Xiutehzcatl Martinez from Earth Guardians to shed light on the wastefulness of humans. Over 15 billion trees are decimated every year and 100 million of which are used for disposable paper products. The event will feature a spoken word eulogy, poetry, songs, and performances from a 25-part choir and New Orleans brass band. Tickets are available here.

On April 25, at Judson Church in Washington Square Park.

“Vaqueraoke”

Fashion disruptors Vaquera, helmed by designers Patric DiCaprio, Bryn Taubensee, and Claire Sully, have cited the movie Return to Oz as one of their primary influences, but “Vaqueroke” promises to take this notion center stage. The collective has teamed with a number of artists and a cast of cool collaborators to present a karaoke play inspired by the Broadway musical Wicked.

On April 28, at MoMA PS1.