daily horoscopes: february 19, 2019

A Supermoon in Virgo sets an intense tone for today as we dip further into the waters of Pisces season.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how this Full Moon will affect you and what lessons you might learn.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

If you have been overextending yourself in your relationships, or contorting yourself into someone you’re not to make other people happy, the results of this behaviour will come to a head, today. What do you think you lack that you have been trying to make up for? It’s time to reset the tone to something more sustainable and authentic to you, or this act will run you dry. Know that what you can offer with ease and healthy dedication is enough.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Take a look at the habits you have been indulging in lately. What do they say about what you want and who you are? Does this picture match what you think you want for yourself and who you want to be? If not, create a plan for how you will implement incremental changes to get into alignment with the self you want to manifest. What you do and who you are when you live from a place of convenience won’t get you anywhere you haven’t already been.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

How have you been showing up for what you love? Not just who you love, but the things that spark excitement and wonder in you and make this life worth living? Set the tone of the new space in your life that you’re stepping into by making the kinds of activities, smells, sights, and feelings that you prioritize clear. The process of transformation doesn’t have to be painful, but it will be if you convince yourself that it has to be all work and no play. Centering joy is what makes everything else unfold with more ease. Lean into it.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

There’s a sense of familiarity and comfort to this moontime that could be really nourishing, for you. Make an effort to get back to the practices that help you stay grounded and remind you of who you are and what you’re capable of. How can your home be an even better space for regeneration? How can your places of work support you in doing your best? These external shifts can only be made if they are matching the internal work you are doing to meet them. It’s time to get serious about supporting yourself and making your life fertile ground for exponential achievement.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

The thing standing between you and your greatness right now is your thoughts. Any dwelling, worrying, overanalyzing energy needs to get left behind. Retrain your brain to always come back to what you’re excited about and what makes you feel whole and supported. Indulging thoughts that make you feel any other way just encourages suffering and blocks you from being able to do what you’re here to do. It will take time and practice to become quick with this process of re-direction, but there really is no better option.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This Supermoon is the perfect container for you to purge whatever is not making a direct contribution to the kind of work you want to be doing and the relationships you want to have in this lifetime. Look around your house, office, etc, and release your attachment to things that have become stagnant in their function. Move things around to create clearer pathways to the spaces that give you the most confidence and comfort. Your physical space has more of a bearing on your mental and emotional clarity than you realize, and today is the day to re-align, accordingly.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your Full Moon of the year is here to remind you of your personal power. No one on this Earth is just like you, or has the talents and vision you have, or the same tools to execute it. When you become frustrated with your process or pace of progress, remember that you and your perception of yourself make the biggest impact on the blueprint for your path. Let yourself be exactly who you are and exactly where you are in your life. The best has yet to come, and it will only arrive when you are open to receiving it.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This Supermoon may float some of your greatest current fears to the surface, and it’s time that you faced them. Make a list of these fears and then think about how you would address them if they happened. A lot of fear comes from mystery. Use this Moon as a space to demystify the things that hinder you from taking risks and remind yourself of your capability. You have handled everything in your life so far and made it to where you are today. Carry that energy of perseverance and clarity with you and you’ll always come out on top.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Some big ideas may come to you, today, that seem daunting and out of reach. If the idea came to you, it means that you have the capacity to see it through. Today, make a list of all of the resources you have access to; the human connections, financial resources, spaces, etc. Recognize the true level of abundance that you have at your fingertips. Life is most interesting and worthwhile when you’re challenging yourself. Be willing to take a risk and know that your faith and commitment will be matched with what you need to see it through.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This Full Moon, get clear about what opportunities have presented themselves, lately. What was your reaction to them? Did you feel capable of stepping up to the challenge? If not, what narrative did you tell yourself to make it easier for you to block that blessing? Your success is inevitable, Sagittarius, but you are the gatekeeper and decide how easily it will come. See if you can pinpoint your most common practices of self-sabotage and find some resources to help you begin to weed them out.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There are very few people who can tell you what to do or make an impact on your decisions. This is a beautiful thing, but it can keep you treading water in areas where you truly need help to grow. This Moon, figure out what you are inspired by and what source’s knowledge you gain the most from and seek these things out. You can’t become frustrated with where you are and let it hinder you until you have exhausted every resource that could possibly change your situation.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Today’s Supermoon encourages you to be more public about your story. The parts of your journey to where you are that have been difficult and that you sometimes use as an excuse to keep yourself small. Once you share and find community around these moments and feelings, new roads will open to you. The more vulnerable and real you can become about what it has taken you to become what you are, the more empowering those experiences become and the less they are able to cloud your vision moving forward.