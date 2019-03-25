daily horoscopes: march 25, 2019

The Moon is in Sagittarius today, making us all a little more blunt and ambitious.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for insight into where the best place to channel this energy might be, for you.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

It’s a good day for research and practical application, today. If there is an idea or concept you have only given lip service to, but haven’t actually put proper time and energy into what it would look like in practice, now is your time. The more you sit on an idea, the less charge and momentum it has. Dive into whatever currently has the most electricity around it and give it a proper chance. What’s the worst that could happen?

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Your inclination may be to self-isolate, today, but that may actually cause you to spiral unnecessarily. Instead, put yourself out there. Talk about what’s been on your mind. Find like-minded people to commune with and shift your brain away from your own problems for a little while. Sometimes, the more you spend time alone, the bigger and closer your problems feel and the less perspective you have. Do three things today that open you up and widen your understanding and perspective. It can only help.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Do something that allows you and the people you love to celebrate your relationship, today. It could be as simple as a phone call or more extravagant, but the point is to offer gratitude to the connections that have held you down through all of the iterations of who you have been and are becoming. Recognize the role each person has played in your growth, and you in theirs. It doesn’t have to be so much of a lovefest as it can be a practice in acknowledgement, but aim to do something in this vein, today, to help ensure that you maintain and nourish the connections that support you most.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Take note of when you get so lost in the monotony of things, today, that you forget your power. Only you have the key to what makes you feel empowered, safe, happy, and alive, and it is your job to place yourself in situations and cultivate relationships with people who make you feel this way. If there are times you feel at a loss for what will bring you out of a funk, today, remember this and try new things to see what your best tools are for continuously returning to a joyful center space.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

To really make something bloom, this season, and to be able to sustain its growth, make sure you have a “passion place” you can always access when things get tough. This could be a creative, physical, movement, or breath, practice or a physical space that makes you feel inspired and engaged. Identify what in this world makes you feel these ways, and create a strategy for how you will make space for it in your life, consistently, starting today.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It will be hard for you to concentrate or feel like you are making progress if things at home are in disarray. This goes for the physical spaces you call home, but also the connections and routines that you consider to be your foundation. Take an inventory of what just has not been working for you. Identify why it worked for you before and what has changed. Then, have the talks and make the necessary changes, accordingly, that will bring you more peace in your life, even if it means more difficulty now.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It may be hard for you not to speak from an emotionally-charged-place, today, so roll with it. Take as much time as you need to respond, breathe, take a break, etc, but if you’re really feeling the need to say something, say it. If you lose a connection or position from speaking to your honest feelings and truth, that wasn’t the right place or connection for you, anyway. As what you say is in alignment with your values and intentions, let yourself speak your mind with no regrets, today.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Whenever you get too much in your head about what you’re “accomplishing” or get frustrated with the pace of your life or work, make an effort to step outside of yourself and help someone who needs it. Sometimes, we can convince ourselves that we are in this process of growth or expansion alone, or that no one’s ever been in our shoes, but that’s not true. Find peers that you can create bonds of mutual support with and offer the guidance you’ve gained from your process to and see if that helps to change your attitude.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It may feel like people see right through you, emotionally, today. This is a good thing. It gives you chances to be vulnerable and not just “honest” with the people around you. Whenever you feel defensive or want to separate yourself from the people who care about you, attempt to find what you’re truly fearful of and face it. Not letting people in only hurts and isolates you, and it lets them off the hook of supporting you. Be willing to get a little raw, today, and be open to whatever may come from it.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It will be easy to feel a lot of ambiguous pressure to “do” and “be” without having a concrete idea of what those things are or mean for you, today. Do your best to always seek greater perspective and step outside of narratives that make you feel small, or like nothing you make, are, or do is ever good enough. Your worth is not based on how much and how fast you can create things. Make a list of all of the things that make you feel good and worthy and return to them whenever you start to lose your way.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Your next big idea could come through, today, but you need to clear some space for it to land. This could look like drawing and writing without aim in order to let a message come through, or physically and energetically cleaning your life of commitments and relationships that don’t sustain you. Whatever is next for you will be bigger than what has come before, which means you will need more support and energy than ever to make it feasible. When you grow, you can’t take everything with you. It’s time to make room.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

You have permission to shoot for the stars, today-as long as what you’re reaching for is in absolute alignment with what you really want. The pitfall will be wanting something that’s either not actually good for you or just because other people think it’s an objectively important milestone to reach. Before you make any major plays, define success, achievement, and “growth” for yourself, in context with where you are in your life now. Use this list to help you decide whether or not to make a move, rather than what anyone else says, does, or tells you to do from the outside looking in.