'call me by your name' writer reveals title and plot of sequel

This article originally appeared on i-D AU.

After months of speculation, teasing and on-again-off-again discussion, we’re officially getting a sequel to Call Me By Your Name — well, the book at least. As reported by Vulture , the book’s publisher announced the sequel will be called Find Me and confirmed early speculation that it would be set years after the first novel.

"In Find Me, Aciman shows us Elio’s father Samuel, now divorced, on a trip from Florence to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a gifted classical pianist. A chance encounter on the train leads to a relationship that changes Sami’s life definitively. Elio soon moves to Paris where he too has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a professor in northern New England with sons who are nearly grown, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return visit to Europe," the publisher announced.

While the book will be published on October 29, we're yet to hear what this means for a sequel to the film. Just days ago Armie Hammer seemed to pour cold water on sequel talk when he toned down his original excitement for a follow-up film. "I’m sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them, or spoke to them. And it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things, that if we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment. I don’t know that anything will match up to the first, you know?" he told Vulture. But perhaps there's still some hope as he continued, "If we end up with an incredible script, and Timmy’s in, and Luca’s in, I’d be an asshole to say no. But at the same time, I’m like, 'That was such a special thing, why don’t we just leave that alone?'"

So it sounds like he could go either way. It's probably best to cross your fingers that the publishing of Find Me shifts him and the rest of the original film's team back to development. Until then, the countdown to October for another fix of Elio and Oliver begins.

