an eclectic mix from our favourite new seoul dj, park hye jin

24-year-old South Korean singer, rapper, DJ and producer Park Hye Jin burst onto i-D’s radar late last year with her practically perfect melodic house EP IF U WANT IT released via Melbourne’s clipp.art. With vocals spanning English and Korean, and a sonic language you certainly don’t hear every day, the one-time resident of Seoul’s underground Pistil Dance Club has managed to connect with a lot of people, really fucking fast.

In light of all of the above, we asked if Hye Jin – who currently resides in Melbourne, Australia – would consider making i-D a mix. She obliged, offering up this absolute odyssey. “It’s just a mix that says, ‘let’s dance all night long’,” she told us. And honestly, it’ll make you want to do just that.

As her regular fans will vouch for, the mix is typical of Hye Jin’s sets; a skilled selector, she seamlessly runs her own releases into tracks as diverse as Honorée’s Pearls, Jensen Interceptor’s Random Pain, Psyk’s Arcade, FYI Chris’s B Glaser, and Polymod ft. Nanook with TX. Pulling house and techno cuts from all over the place and serving them up with a tall glass of emotion is kind of her thing, it seems.

Want more? Looks like she was just announced to play Lost Village Festival this summer. And while we can’t reveal details, we’ve been told that more exciting announcements are imminent. Stick with this one.

