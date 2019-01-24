the first riccardo tisci burberry campaign is here

Photography Nick Knight

The biggest talking points of spring/summer 19 were the labels that debuted collections from new, esteemed creative directors. Virgil at Louis Vuitton men’s, Kim at Dior men’s, Hedi at Celine and Riccardo at Burberry. Over the past few weeks the campaigns for these landmark collections have begun to roll in, ushering in new chapters in the brands’ long histories, reimagining their classic iconography and imagery.

Virgil, ever subversive, has divided the Louis Vuitton campaign into three phases, the images looking to “investigate ideas of individual perception and evolvement through lenses of inclusivity”. While over at Celine, Hedi has remained authentic to his heritage, and shot the campaign himself, washing clean the Phoebe Philo slate with grungy androgynous models.

At Burberry, Riccardo has beckoned in its “new collection, new aesthetic, new era” with a campaign shot by six photographers -- Nick Knight, Danko Steiner, Hugo Comte, Colin Dodgson, Peter Langer and Letty Schmiterlow -- each of whom have never shot for the brand's campaigns previously. “I pulled together six photographers, all with a very different energy, experience and point of view of the world,” Riccardo said in a statement this morning, affirming his decision to mix “British masters of photography and the next generation who have something new to say”. Similarly the models range from new faces to OG, with the likes of Stella Tennant and Natalia Vodianova, alongside Fran Summers and Anok Yai.

If you felt like you’d already seen Burberry images adorning buildings, tube stations and Instagram feeds, there was of course the campaign for the Burberry x Vivienne Westwood collection. The joint capsule collab, revealed as part of the same show, reimagines pieces from Vivienne’s extensive archive in Burb’s iconic nova check. And how could we forget Naomi Campbell donning the collab with her mum for the brand’s Christmas campaign.

