prince’s sister has just revealed his favorite color wasn’t actually purple

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

There are some certainties in the world that ground us and give our lives meaning. Death, taxes, and Prince's favorite color being purple. We're collectively so certain that the singer's favorite color was purple that earlier this year, Pantone even named a special shade of the color after him (it was called Love Symbol #2). But now everyone's world has been rocked, because supposedly he wasn't even that keen on purple.

In an Evening Standard interview, the late singer's sister Tyka Nelson casually revealed that he was a fan of orange instead. Talking about Prince's iconic orange Cloud guitar, Tyka said: "It is strange because people always associate the colour purple with Prince, but his favourite color was actually orange."

Prince's sister was speaking to the Standard about the upcoming exhibition in London commemorating the singer's life. The My Name Is Prince exhibition will open in October at the O2 and will feature a collection of hundreds of artifacts that were previously only been displayed at Prince's home, Paisley Park, in Minneapolis.

Paisley Park, by the way, features extensive purple decor, and Prince also owned an entirely purple house back in the 80s. So, like, he must have liked purple a little bit.