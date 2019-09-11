puppets and puppets put an experimental twist on the american capitalist uniform

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Puppets and Puppets is a relatively new indie label launched by artist Carly Mark and Ayla Argentina, but from the looks of the new collection, they have already mastered artfully-minded fashions. The beaux-arts style Prince George Ballroom proved the perfect setting for the pairs spring/summer 2020 collection, which was inspired by everything from Russian czar vestments to the archetypal American capitalist uniform.

“The collection dives into a fantasy of collusion, downfall, and what we call democracy,” stated the show notes. “Inspiration was pulled from various realms, including Russian Fabergé eggs, the legend of Anastasia, and Brett Easton Ellis' American Psycho.”

The experimental show was beautiful, haunting even as models dripped in rich fabrics, some bolstered with crinoline, stomped down the runway, quite literally walking on eggshells — wearing slip on shoes with soles made out of actual egg cartons. Eggshell earrings hung from the models earlobes. Eggs also took the form of bondage style bralettes, resting atop Victorian-style blouses. The frow of art school kids seemed quite pleased with the dazzling show. As were we.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.