netflix’s newest horror series is pure french nightmare fuel

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Guys, get your Pumpkin Spice Lattes at the ready because Autumn is coming, and it’s shaping up to be a bloody great season for horror already. It: Chapter 2 is set to drop in UK cinemas on the 6th September, and the new American Horror Story series looks, if the trailer is anything to go by, like pure campy slasher movie gold. But miss me with all that because this new Netflix horror series is the one to watch, literally.

In the newly released trailer for the terrifying Marianne, Netflix is setting the bar high for 2019 horror. The eight part French-speaking series follows the story of Emma, a famous novelist played by Call Me By Your Name’s Victoire Du Bois (she played Chiara, the Italian girl who lusted over Elio, and then Oliver, and then got proper ghosted by Oliver after he lost interest), as she returns to her hometown to face her demons, both literal and figurative.

Emma, you see, has made the horrifying discovery that all of the stories she’s created in her books are coming to life and coming after her (ugh, hate it when that happens). The apex of the series comes in the form of Marianne, a sinister witch who has plagued our protagonist’s nightmares since childhood and is trying to steal her soul. Good luck, sis!

And as if that wasn’t nightmare fuel enough, the show drops on Friday the 13th of September. Watch the full trailer here, and for the love of God don’t watch it with the lights off.

