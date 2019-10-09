looks like harry styles is teasing his new album

Image via Instagram

When he’s not busy cuddling pigs or recreating Midsommar for Gucci, Harry Styles is actually a popstar. And it looks like Harry Styles the popstar could be about to return. Hallelujah.

Beady eyed Harold fan account HSDaily have shared a couple of snaps taken by fans that have all the hallmarks of a big pop comeback, sending stans into a frenzy all across Twitter. The pictures in question are of mysterious billboards spotted in Australia, each with the words “DO YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE?” written on them.

The posters, HSDaily note, have the the Columbia Records logo on them (Harry’s record label) and “TPWK”, shorthand for “Treat People With Kindness”, a mantra of Harry’s and a phrase often found on his merch collection.

The posters come after Harry, notoriously quiet on Twitter, tweeted the word “Do”, which lead fans into a speculative tailspin. The word, it seems is just a taste of the single title. It looks like HS2 is coming.

Information about Harry’s upcoming music is scant, but during a recent profile with Rolling Stone, he did reveal some titbits about what he had been beavering away on. We know that he spent six weeks in a studio in Malibu at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studios with a whole host of amazing people, including Jeff Bhasker and Kid Harpoon. The album is also said to be “all about having sex and feeling sad”, which is a total mood, and written and recorded while Harry was on psychedelics (another mood).

Given that his self-titled debut was a bit of a curveball, with lead single “Sign of the Times” being a near-six-minute epic, it’s safe to say that we’re leaving all expectations at the door with this one. We just hope that whatever it is that it comes ASAP.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

