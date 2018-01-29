everything you missed at the grammys last night

Screenshot via YouTube

We need some more girls in here

Well, this was unfortunately predictable, wasn’t it? Alessia Cara was the only solo female artist to win an award (Best New Artist) during last night’s live broadcast. Of the 84 awards in total, only 11 went to women, which is ridiculous. That’s A LOT of categories, and A LOT of opportunities for voters to make fair and non-gender-biased decisions.

Blue Ivy gave us the GIF that will keep on giving

Young Carter was NOT IMPRESSED with Camila Cabello’s speech on immigration, gesturing to mumma Bey and dad Jay to stop clapping, and making it very clear to the rest of the world who rules their household.

Kesha had everyone "Praying"

The anti-sexual harassment and pro-gender equality movements were the real winners at the 60th GRAMMY Awards last night. Not only were white roses adorning the dresses, lapels and wrists of almost everyone at NYC’s Madison Square Gardens in solidarity with the #TimesUp movement, but Kesha’s all-star all-female ensemble performance of " Praying" became something of an anthem for #MeToo. “We come in peace, but we mean business,” said Janelle Monáe as she introduced the singer. Recruiting Camila Cabello, Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Andra Day, Julia Michaels, and the Resistance Revival Chorus, the performance had many audience members, viewers and Kesha herself, in tears.

Basically Kendrick won everything

Kendrick won Best Rap Album for DAMN, Best Rap/Sung Performance for " Loyalty" featuring Rihanna, and both Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video for " Humble". Rather fittingly, he opened the night with an epic medley of all of the above. Nice one King K.

But so did Bruno Mars

Calm down Bruno. Like winning both Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best R&B Album for 24K Magic wasn’t already enough, he went and bagged Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance for " That’s What I Like" too.

Sucks to be SZA

After being nominated for five awards (Best New Artist, Best R&B song for " Supermodel", Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for " Love Galore", Best Urban Contemporary for Ctrl, and Best R&B Performance for " The Weekend") our fave SZA didn’t win a thing. Someone made a huge mistake there.

Cardi B is a massive fan of Bono

Oh, Lorde-y

Lorde’s Melodrama was up for Album of the Year) the only woman on what is widely considered the most important shortlist) but she didn’t win. She wasn’t asked to perform either, which people — including her mother Sonja Yelich — weren’t happy about. Come on, we can all relate to this, right? You don’t get invited to perform at the GRAMMYs and your mum takes to Twitter, sharing a passage from the New York Times about gender inequality at the awards. MUM! STOP BEING SO EMBARRASSING/JK, PLEASE CONTINUE SLAYING. Meanwhile, Lorde took well-named little bro Angelo as her +1.

Hold me closer, Tiny Twerker

Glittery Bespectacled Elton John and Miley Cyrus performed "Tiny Dancer". It was nice, and made us think that maybe we should try to bag a ticket for his last ever Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour, after all.

Childish Gambino was a lion king

Or, he will be very soon. Last night, after winning his first ever GRAMMY, Best Traditional R&B Performance for " Redbone", Donald Glover performed " Terrified", from the same album Awaken, My Love. He was accompanied by small and adorable 10-year-old actor JD McCrary who joins him as Young Simba in 2019’s live action remake of The Lion King alongside Beyoncé, who watched on.

And Riri was fabulous, obvs

Last but by no means least, Rihanna performed " Wild Thoughts" with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. It was fierce and fabulous and memes were made.

