jlo's 'second act' was this giant pink dress

Okay, honestly, Second Act was totally not on our radar, but after Jennifer Lopez’s jaw-dropping premiere look last night — we’re willing to reconsider. The film has jlo playing a Value Shop assistant manager, desperate for a promotion, alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Milo Ventimiglia. But more importantly, she arrived to the screening in a giant hot pink Giambattista Valli gown that lands somewhere in between Rihanna at the 2015 Grammy’s (remember the plethora of memes?) and the twirling Lullaby League ballerinas from The Wizard of Oz. The 49-year old icon can truly do no wrong.

This isn’t the first time La Lopez has caused a stir on the red carpet — her recently reissued Versace gown literally inspired Google image search when she wore it to the Grammy’s in 2000. For real — so many people were Googling her in the dress that Larry Page and Sergei Brin realized they had to capitalize upon it, and thus, the image search was born (according to an essay published earlier this year by Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google). It remains to be seen what this new, huge dress could invent. After all, it needed it's own van. So... something really big?