this web tool tells you which movies are free from sexual predators

Still via therottenappl.es

You can’t step out for a coffee without coming back to news of another outed Hollywood predator. As the list of powerful men implicated in the sexual harassment reckoning grows, it’s becoming tricky to track which movies still have their reputations in tact. Harvey Weinstein has sullied half the Oscar-winners of the past two decades. Kevin Spacey’s lurky Lester Burnham in American Beauty is now just plain chilling. Even Home Alone 2 isn’t squeaky clean thanks to an unnecessary cameo from President Donald Trump.

Luckily, a new website will help you determine what’s still watchable. Type the name of any film or television show into the toolbar on Rotten Apples, and the site will tell you whether it’s “Fresh” or “Rotten.” It’s not easy to come up with an unspoiled piece of cinema, particularly if it’s a blockbuster. Good Will Hunting has no less than four rotten apples attached to it (and two pairs of brothers). Lady Bird, thank God, is certified fresh. Greta Gerwig’s beloved coming-of-age film does include some found footage of Matt Lauer reporting on 9/11, but he didn’t have anything to do with the movie. Test the tool out here.