HAT LIAM JOHNSON. JACKET AND DRESS STYLIST’S OWN.
into a dream: nana komatsu on the cover of i-D japan's new issue
Apr 6 2018, 2:00pm
Shot by Harley Weir and styled Julia Sarr Jamois, Japanese actress and model Nana Komatsu is the cover star of i-D Japan's The Original Issue. Originate, don't imitate!
HAT LIAM JOHNSON. JACKET AND DRESS STYLIST’S OWN.
This story originally appeared in i-D Japan's The Original Issue, no.5, Spring 2018.
Credit
Photography Harley Weir
Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois
Hair Kota Suizu at Sept
Make-up Thomas De Kluvyer at Art Partner.
Photography assistance Gwen Trannoy, Wakaba Noda and Masaki Nagahama.
Styling assistance Alexandra Bickerdicke, Louis Prier-Tisdall, Hannah Ryan, Yoshihiro Hidaka and Ayano Santanda.
Make-up assistance Rina Inata.
Model Nana Komatsu at Stardust.