this album is full of gay love songs for your gay wedding

‘Wedding anthems’ are a weird genre of love song that are blasted out time and time again as happy couples across the world take to the dancefloor for their traditional awkward first step-tap as two people newly legally bound in the name of l-o-v-e. Beautiful. But what if those romantic classics get your love story all wrong? What if they are all so unrelatable that you’re left dancing in complete silence? Fear not! There’s a new MGM Resorts International-funded (for some reason) EP of reimagined covers — April 6 — recorded for your exact needs.

Does the idea of Kesha covering Janis Joplin’s "I Need A Man to Love" but making it gay do it for you? Reckon Ben Gibbard from Death Cab singing " And I Love Him," rather than The Beatles’s female-focused original, sounds like heaven? What about St. Vincent giving female pronouns to " And Then He kissed Me" by the Crystals, Bob Dylan making " She’s Funny That Way" about a dude and Kele Okereke covering " My Guy" by the Temptations? Then the Universal Love EP might just be for you.

While this is a nice idea, isn't it nicer still knowing that your fave love song was actually written about a same-sex romance? May we point you instead in the direction of future classics from the likes of Frank Ocean, Kehlani, Perfume Genius, Years & Years, Cub Sport, Hayley Kiyoko and Troye Sivan.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.