daily horoscopes: october 19, 2018

Read the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs below to get some advice on how to not let annoyance and lack of direction steer you astray, today.



Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t let anyone pressure you into making any quick decisions or into being the referee in quarrels between others, today. You need to focus on you. You’ve got plenty of things on your plate without adding anyone else’s feelings or fights to the list.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful with how you use your power, today. Force or coercion will seem tempting but they’re the worst route you could take to get what you want. Be direct and honest for yourself and your own integrity and things will rise to match your energy.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The truth itself often doesn’t matter to people if it’s not packaged in a way that they can digest it. Be as committed to connecting with who you are speaking to as you are to the subject you’re speaking on. This makes for better conversation and gives you the opportunity to sharpen your empathy skills which will always be most important.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Have you ever noticed that when you ignore your gut feelings, you end up regretting the decision you make? Don’t make that mistake today. You’re onto something, right now. Trust yourself and the universe with the process and you’ll get where you want to go with much more ease.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

If something isn’t a “Yes!” it’s a “no.” Don’t force anything that some part of yourself wants nothing to do with. No one will benefit from anything that you’re not completely connected to.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

You will be in your element, today, if you follow your intuition and avoid people who always seem to try to get you to think “realistically.” What’s real is up to you and your imagination. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do. You can do it all and you will.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

When people try to reason with you or offer you advice, today, listen and think very carefully before you speak. Nobody is perfect and it is okay to ask for help and admit when you’re wrong, if that’s the case. If your way isn’t working, it’s time to try something new.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

People might get frustrated with your stubbornness and slow pace of decision-making, today. Don’t let it get to you, but also recognize when you’re digging your heels in out of spite. Communicate your process and needs in the situation. Asses where they come from and why they’re getting in the way so that you can come to some understanding and move on.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Your brain and your body may seem to be at odds, today; one moving much faster than the other. Do all that you can to help get them in sync. Meditation, exercise, writing and other release techniques should help you get into alignment. Whatever you do, don’t get stuck in your frustration with yourself and just keep moving.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Most people don’t know how you’re feeling if you aren’t honest with them about it. Communicate how you feel and what your needs are clearly so that the people around you can do their best to support you, or today will be a bumpy ride.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Sometimes, matching other people's energy isn’t the best idea. Especially when it comes to anger or anxiety. Do your best to be a balance to the energy around you, today, so that you don’t escalate any situation into something that becomes out of your control.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Is your frustration a by-product of something external or are your expectations of yourself and/or the people around you just too high? Be willing to assess this honestly and thoroughly, today. You can only control yourself, so start there and let the rest be what it will.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.