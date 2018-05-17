inside the most expensive supreme auction in history

Photography Chesnot via Getty Images

From the streets of NYC to the hallowed halls of a gilded Paris auction house, Supreme’s journey has been truly revolutionary. Last night the brand brought the hype to Artcurial’s French headquarters for a streetwear auction that raked in over $1M in ultra-rare and luxury grails, proving the auction title — “C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)” — pretty apt. The most expensive item sold was unsurprisingly a piece from Supreme’s recent Louis Vuitton collaboration: the elaborately monogrammed Supreme x Louis Vuitton Malle Courrier 90 Trunk, which went for approx $104,218 USD, according to Hypebeast. On second thought, that almost doesn’t seem exorbitant for the Rolls Royce of luggage, even if it’s entirely inappropriate for actual travel.

While Supreme x Louis Vuitton naturally cleaned up, the more interesting ‘preme treasures were archival pieces fans failed to cop the first time around. One T-shirt — the Supreme x Nate Lowman Box Logo Shibuya from 2012 sold for around $11,500. Collectors were also out for some of Supreme’s most rare sporting goods, including 2016’s Everlast Boxing Gloves ($10K) and Lights Out Punching Bag ($24K). According to Instagram, the Parisian event was considerably more tame than Supreme’s traditional NYC store drops, at which those gloves would probably come in pretty handy. The “cheapest” items included an ashtray, which sold for almost $7K, and a Supreme x Baoding stress ball, for $1,300 — still more than those infamous Supreme bricks were fetching on eBay.

Art was also popular: Zevz’s liquidated Supreme logo eventually sold for almost $65K, which you can witness in the slightly intimidating, all-French video below: