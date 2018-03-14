schools stage nationwide walkouts marking a month since parkland mass shooting

This morning, one month after 17 people were murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, tens of thousands of students all over the country joined the survivors of the massacre in a national walkout. The protests lasted a symbolic 17 minutes, and saw students from elementary school to college brandishing banners in silence.

In Washington D.C. a crowd of thousands gathered in silence to sit with their backs to the White House.



Organized by the Women's March, around 3,100 schools are set to participate as it hits 10.a.m across the country — that's something like 185,00 students. In New York City, students have been allowed to protest if they have the permission of their parents, which is not the case nationwide. Some districts have warned students could be marked absent or even suspended for joining protests.

Yesterday it was reported that permits have been approved for the March For Our Lives on March 24th in Washington D.C., where a crowd of 500,000 is expected to protest gun violence on the streets of the capital. We'll see you there.