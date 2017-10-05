supreme comes to brooklyn, we photograph the best fan looks

Considering the fact that Brooklyn is arguably one of, if not the best places to skate in NYC — with killer spots like Brooklyn Banks, Black Bear Bar, and empty Bushwick warehouses — it makes sense that Supreme, the king of all streetwear brands, would open a store here. Located at 152 Grand Street, the brand's second New York location offers fans a killer shopping experience, featuring a giant skate bowl and exclusive Supreme box tees. The store's public opening this morning attracted the first of probably many block-long queues. This one to shop the new Supreme x Stone Island collab, and there was a particular excitement in the air. Fans were decked out in standard Brooklyn skater garb: cargo pants, flannel shirts, scuffed-up Vans. It felt like Supreme had discovered exactly where it belongs.





i-D talked to Supreme fans about what the new store means for Brooklyn, their dream collab, and their endearing love for the brand.

Mitchell, 29, Souvenir shop cashier

From head to toe, what are you wearing? G-Star jeans, and my t-shirt is from Labor Skate Shop.

What is it about Supreme that you love? The hype.

What's your dream Supreme collab? Saint Laurent.

Ray Esco, 23, rapper

What makes you love supreme? I love that it was made in the year that I was born, 1994. I love that it was established in New York — it's supposed to be open to New Yorkers.

What's your dream Supreme collab? Supreme x Gucci.

From head to toe, what are you wearing? Supreme tee, vintage Nike pants, and Air Max 97 silver bullets.

Janiko, 21, aspiring basketball player

What makes you love Supreme? Just all the hype around it.

What's your dream Supreme collab? Supreme x Adidas.

Malcolm, 21, Advertising

What does it mean that Supreme is coming to Brooklyn? Before we had to go all the way to SoHo, but now it is literally in our backyard.

What makes you love Supreme? It's iconic. They make very dope t-shirts. I just love how long it's lasted.



What's your dream Supreme collab? I think something with Frank Ocean would be dope.

Best Brooklyn skate spots? Anywhere!

From head to toe, what are you wearing? This random Texas t-shirt, dress pants, and my dad's fanny pack.

Sastusky, 21, student

What makes you love Supreme? It's worldwide.

What does it mean that Supreme is coming to Brooklyn? It makes a torrent.

What's your dream Supreme collab? Cav Empt.

Zane, 24, photographer

What does it mean that Supreme is coming to Brooklyn? So many things. Bringing in business to the area. Moving the youth over. The area is going to be even more lively.

What makes you love Supreme? It's the definition of streetwear. They're so consistent with their branding.

From head to toe, what are you wearing? My t-shirt is by Upstairs at Eric's, Calvin Klein bag, pants Zara, and Converse.

What's your dream Supreme collab? Supreme x Adidas or Supreme x Undercover.

Photography Stanislaw Boniecki