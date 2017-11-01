adwoa aboah, and her tooth charm, star in marc jacobs's new beauty campaign

Photography David Sims

Marc Jacobs's clothing campaign stars have included Willow Smith, Missy Elliott, Instagram models, and Marc Jacobs. The ads for his newish beauty line are fewer in number, but are shaping up to be an equally reliable source of iconic imagery. The intuitive designer cast teen queen Kaia Gerber before her breakout fashion week, and iconic screen rebel Winona Ryder before her recent comeback in Stranger Things. The latest to join Marc's exclusive line of beauty muses? Gurls Talk founder — and i-D cover star — Adwoa Aboah, photographed by David Sims. Aboah is actually one of Marc's longtime favorites. Marc cast the model in her first-ever New York runway show back when she was still relatively unknown.

"Over the moon to announce that I am the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty," Adwoa wrote on Instagram. "Forever grateful for the support, I have never done a beauty campaign so to have been given this chance means everything. Thank you @themarcjacobs for seeing me from the beginning and knowing that I will always work my hardest to make you're [sic] vision a reality." Considering the model and mental health activist didn't wear makeup for most of her life, she's a natural fit for what might be Marc's freshest beauty campaign yet. Adwoa wears the brand's new Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon — plus subtle black mascara, freakishly good highlighter, her signature gold tooth gem, and vintage-inspired accessories. Plasticy woven bucket hats never looked so cool.