premiere: nina sky drops a club-ready cover of 90s usher classic “nice & slow”

In September, Nicole Albino (one half of R&B duo Nina Sky), turned Cass Bird's In Bed exhibition opening into an all-out dance party when she got behind the DJ decks. (With a little help from TLC.) Nicole and her twin sister Natalie host Apple Music's Beats 1 radio show, The List, so it's not exactly surprising that they know which tracks will turn a party. Today, the Nina Sky vocalists return with their own new take on Usher's steamy soul-pop classic, "Nice & Slow."

The track was then-20-year-old Usher's first trip to the top of Billboard's Hot 100, in 1998. And it stands the test of time as the definitive song to play at 7 o'clock while in your drop top cruising the streets. Nina Sky's flip of "Nice & Slow" — a collaboration with Electric Bodega (Mike Cash and DJ Klutch) and 1WayTKT — is a fresh, club-ready cut aimed straight at the dance floor. The original's slow-tempo ballad vibes are swapped for far bouncier beats. But the R&B sentiment is still strong in the duo's powerful vocals, which bring a house mentality into the fold.

Press play on "Nice & Slow" below. And chase with a playlist of Nicole and Natalie's favorite 90s R&B classics.

"Cupid," 112 (1997)

"Junior high school dances where never the same after 'Cupid' came out. Lots of grinding thanks to 112." — Nicole

"Ex-Factor," Lauryn Hill (1998)

"I remember hearing 'Ex-Factor' for the first time and thinking, Wow these lyrics are intense. When she sings, 'Cry for me, cry for me, You said you'd die for me. Give to me, give to me. Why won't you live for me?!' You can feel the raw emotion. Every line Lauryn Hill sings is chilling." — Natalie

"You Remind Me," Mary J Blige (1991)

"Mary J Blige in the 90s is fashion goals forever. Her album What's the 411? is one of our favorite R&B albums of all time. This is a classic." — Natalie

"Weak," SWV (1992)

"The greatest ballad of all time!" — Nicole

"Waterfalls," TLC (1994)

"This is the first time I remember hearing a socially conscious song that didn't feel preachy. TLC were so cool. I spent many hours trying to master the dance from the video." — Nicole

