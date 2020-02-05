Balenciaga get political in their SS20 campaign

You know what they say, you can never have too much politics. Actually, nobody says that. Following a late 2019 election, a New Year’s Brexit and a royal, Pete Buttigieg-shaped fuck up at the Iowa Caucus, we’re already feeling more than a little bit politically fatigued. But if there’s one man with the power to get us excited about the world of politics again, it’s Bernie S-- no, wait, Demna Gvasalia.

Following a SS20 runway show which channelled a specific EU-hued blue Brussels lecture hall, Balenciaga are continuing on the political theme with their newly dropped SS20 campaign. With a slogan so catchy most presidential candidates will undoubtedly be kicking themselves over not coming up with first, the luxury house’s “We Vote For Tomorrow Campaign” takes tongue-in-cheek inspiration from our current political climate.

The images, which feature a diverse selection of models of all ages, are emblazoned with other politico-esque slogans -- in that they sound brilliant, but mean nothing. We’ve got “Love Is For Everyone”, “Power of Dreams” and “Think Big”. So profound.

There are also a number of nods to the recent show: power shoulders and painted-on smiles and razor-sharp cheekbones abound. You can check out the full series of images on the brand's Instagram stories. Honestly? Elizabeth Warren could never.