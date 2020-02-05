Balenciaga get political in their SS20 campaign
If we cannot have Bernie, then allow us to nominate Demna in the Iowa Caucus instead tbh.
You know what they say, you can never have too much politics. Actually, nobody says that. Following a late 2019 election, a New Year’s Brexit and a royal, Pete Buttigieg-shaped fuck up at the Iowa Caucus, we’re already feeling more than a little bit politically fatigued. But if there’s one man with the power to get us excited about the world of politics again, it’s Bernie S-- no, wait, Demna Gvasalia.
Following a SS20 runway show which channelled a specific EU-hued blue Brussels lecture hall, Balenciaga are continuing on the political theme with their newly dropped SS20 campaign. With a slogan so catchy most presidential candidates will undoubtedly be kicking themselves over not coming up with first, the luxury house’s “We Vote For Tomorrow Campaign” takes tongue-in-cheek inspiration from our current political climate.
The images, which feature a diverse selection of models of all ages, are emblazoned with other politico-esque slogans -- in that they sound brilliant, but mean nothing. We’ve got “Love Is For Everyone”, “Power of Dreams” and “Think Big”. So profound.
There are also a number of nods to the recent show: power shoulders and painted-on smiles and razor-sharp cheekbones abound. You can check out the full series of images on the brand's Instagram stories. Honestly? Elizabeth Warren could never.
- Tagged:
- Fashion
- Balenciaga
- ss20