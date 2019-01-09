Billie Eilish, the 17-year-old pop star in the making, is back. Though not with her upcoming album, rumored to drop sometime early this year, but a surprise new song called “When I Was Older,” and well, it’s kind of beautiful. Billie announced to her many, many followers that’s it’s inspired by Netflix’s film Roma, which won two Golden Globes earlier this week. According to Rolling Stone, the track will be included in an upcoming collection of others inspired by the film’s director Alfonso Cuarón. Roma chronicles “a domestic worker's journey set against domestic and political turmoil in 1970s Mexico,” and Billie even managed to incorporate samples of ocean sounds, snippets of the family dog, Borras, barking, and student protest shouts — all from the film — in the new track. Well done.

Check out the new track, "When I Was Older," below.