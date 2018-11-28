victoria beckham is becoming a youtuber

Image from Victoria Beckham's Instagram.

Victoria Beckham is the queen of reinvention. From Spice Girl to solo star to designer and fashion icon, the Artist Formerly Known As Posh really has done it all. Now, in an Instagram post recorded to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her brand at Dover Street Market, Victoria has announced her intention to enter the world of vlogging — informing YouTube's Fashion and Beauty Director Derek Blasberg of her plans to start a new channel on the platform.

In the clip she tells Derek: “[The channel] will be full of styling tutorials, lots of stuff from me and apparently people want it. It’s what they want, it’s what they really really want.” Once a Spice Girl always a Spice Girl, apparently.

Victoria explains that the YouTube show will be a new chapter for her. “I can put my foot on the gas and do something I’ve wanted to do for a long, long time,” she says.

And it seems that the pivot to YouTuber is already another successful reinvention — since the video was posted on Instagram, Victoria already has over 25,000 subscribers. Videos so far include previous catwalk shows and make-up tutorials, but there’s no telling where this could lead to in another 10 years. What’s next, Harper’s haul vlogs? David’s dabbles in ASMR?

Can’t wait to like, subscribe, and comment “first” below everything.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.