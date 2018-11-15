rogan gregory's volcom collab marries montauk to mars

Pfanner in Rogan Coverall, courtesy of Volcom

Rogan Gregory has achieved what many who work in the fashion industry dream of — not having to work in the fashion industry anymore. Before giving it all up, Gregory was awarded a Vogue/CFDA fashion fund award for his work with Edun, and founded his own label, Loomstate. Now, he lives in Montauk, and spends his time making expansive, undulating artworks inspired by cell division. Oh, and surfing, which is obviously one of the prime reasons one would move to the furthest tip of Long Island. “We’ve found these planets that are similar, and could support life,” muses Gregory of the ideas that inform his art. “Is there life? Almost the conventional interpretation is that it’s something that looks like an octopus,” he says laughingly. “Like Stranger Things… I find myself doing the same thing, where it ends up looking like a cephalopod.”



Now, however, Gregory is back with a collaboration with Volcom, the storied surf and skate brand. He’s created a collection to work in, as the thing about being an artist is that it involves a lot of wrestling with large blocks of marble and iron (we think?). T-shirts feature his 2018 show, “Known Unknown,” which explored what we know about water on other planets — not much. There’s also a coverall which we can only described as a very chic, monochrome, unisex version of something Dickies might offer if the brand outfitted conceptual artists.

i-D caught up with Gregory to talk about how he brought his East Coast vision to the quintessentially Californian brand, working for yourself, and the pleasures of being an artist.

How did you move out of the fashion world and into your art practice?

I mean, I really enjoy collaborating, but I guess what happens with clothing, is if you want to make a living out of it, it doesn’t end up being very creative. Whereas with art, the whole point is to create something new every time. And that’s kind of the idea with fashion shows, and designers who are extremely talented, is that they’re always making something new. But in the end, 90% of what everyone wears is their uniform, which ends up being the basics. After a while, you come to that realization, that what drives the fashion industry is jeans, t-shirts, and underwear.

I’ve always made art, and the gallerist I’m with now has always been a friend. And he basically said ‘Why don’t you sell some of this stuff.’ My father always told me, you can’t make a living as an artist, even though he was an artist. I think he was doing it for my own good! But it’s difficult.

My gallerist said they wanted to try and sell it, one thing lead to another. I started making sculpture, and he found people who liked it, for lack of a better way to put it. And now it’s blossomed into almost whatever I can conceive of, there’s someone out there who is interested in it. Which to me is just a gift that was handed to me! It’s amazing, I feel very blessed to do what I want to do on a daily basis.

At my studio, I can go a week without seeing any other adults — I just see my kids, and go surfing [laughs]. It’s a pretty simple life.

It’s not even a variation on a theme, I mean, a t-shirt’s a t-shirt, and that’s the crazy thing. Over the course of five years, the width of a hem on a pant might change. It’s like steering the Titanic, it takes forever for people to come around. Whereas, as an artist, if you have something new everyone wants to see what you thought of. And it doesn’t take hundreds of people to make it. There’s great things about fashion, don’t get me wrong, but what makes me happy is to make things all day. That’s what I want to be doing at this point in my life.

The materials you work with are also a lot less ephemeral.

I work in pretty conventional materials, but I’m very interested in surfaces. I make my own version of concrete, essentially. I have these studies that are basically, I find objects and I find different sediments, and it’s very geological, and I sand them down. It’s very similar to what I did with clothing, and it’s very similar to what I did with Volcom! We did these t-shirts that are dyed a bunch of different ways, and printed, and put through the wringer. They really came through.

How did you come to work with Volcom?

A mutual friend introduced us. They were in the clothing business, but you almost wouldn’t know it. It was like collaborating with… it’s funny because out East, I surf a lot, and a lot of the people I enlist to help me surf also. One of them happens to be sponsored by Volcom. When I collaborated with Volcom, I didn’t feel like I was collaborating with a New York fashion company. They’re not that. They’re very much about action sports and surfing. That’s what we talk about. It’s a totally different world.

To be honest, I’ve always been in New York or Paris, and I kind of have that perspective. It’s never been the surf and skate perspective, even though I enjoy it. So it was really enjoyable to work with people who worked in fashion, but did not take themselves so seriously. It’s much more easy going, they understand what it is to work with an artist, because basically every skater is a fucking artist. It’s not an organized sport. It’s a totally random expression session.

Working with them is a dream. I talk directly to the production people, and it’s simple.

Which is different for a company of that scale. You imagine it to be complicated.

I didn’t have that. I said to them, ‘You have to give me a blank slate,’ and they said, ‘Whatever you want.’ And they’re into sustainability which makes me feel better. It’s also fun! And different, which I also like. With the coverall in particular, I made it work for my practice. I also don’t make clothes anymore, so I needed someone to make me my clothes. Which sounds like a horrible thing to say! Dickies coveralls don’t work as well, the crotch is too short, the fit is not right, the fabric’s not right, and that’s the only option. I like short sleeve and unisex. All clothing can be unisex, I love the idea that anyone can wear it, it’s totally democratic.

Do you surf through the winter?

It’s not as fun. I try and go somewhere else in January/February/March. But if the waves are good I’ll surf. I don’t really go to the gym or exercise. I need to get the heart pumping.

What are you working on at the moment?

I’ve got my hands full with commissions. It’s really fun to work with people. I’m working on this house, I did these built in lights. They’re like sculptures in the wall. They’ve got this five floor walk up, and every landing has a sculpture in the wall. The cool thing about what i’m doing is it’s not just like I oil paint and have this one two dimensional expression. I do furniture, and lighting, and sculpture. It’s pretty nice to be able to dabble everywhere.

I can imagine.

That’s what’s great about this collaboration — I don’t feel obligated to come up with something every season. I have so many friends in the fashion industry, and I feel bad for them, because it’ll be August, and we’ll be at the beach, and they’re like ‘We have a show next week I’m so stressed out!’ It’s so hardcore. But that’s not the case with these guys. They’re not on that schedule. I mean, for skateboarding things have to function, they’re doing all this anti abrasion stuff, and this is all stuff I’m into. So I totally geek out with the designers. But when I was designing, I wasn’t designing for a specific sport, and they are, which is kind of fun.

