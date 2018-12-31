let this jacques greene mix soundtrack your nye

This article originally appeared on i-D Germany.

Can you think of a better way to end 2018 than with a musical retrospective allowing you to nostalgically reflect on the past year as you dance your way into the next? Neither can we. Thankfully, Jacques Greene felt the same.

2018 was a busy one for the Montreal producer born Philippe Aubin-Dionne. Just last month he released his Fever Focus EP — a melodic masterpiece of ambient and acid. If you've been listening to the six tracks backwards, forwards and firmly on repeat and can't wait until his next project, we have something for you. A late Christmas gift, so to speak, with which you can wrap this year up perfectly; with a soundtrack that ventures through more genres than you've heard this year. You ready?

Tracklist:

iPhone recording 17 - Hong Kong street

AV stars

Imre Kiss - Love

Sibling - Drop Location

Sassy 009 - Pretty Baby

Genius of Time - Tom Jam

JG - Fever Focus

Map.ache - Homerun

Al Wooton - Selah

JG - Say Nothing

Or: La - Limbosoup

Soichi Terada - Tensagu Nu Hana

AV - For Love

Rising Sun - For You Are Be Free (Dubplate Version)

Akufen - Skidoos

Park Hye Jin - Close Eyes

Gila - Mana Orange