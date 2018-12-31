let this jacques greene mix soundtrack your nye
Bring on 2k19!
This article originally appeared on i-D Germany.
Can you think of a better way to end 2018 than with a musical retrospective allowing you to nostalgically reflect on the past year as you dance your way into the next? Neither can we. Thankfully, Jacques Greene felt the same.
2018 was a busy one for the Montreal producer born Philippe Aubin-Dionne. Just last month he released his Fever Focus EP — a melodic masterpiece of ambient and acid. If you've been listening to the six tracks backwards, forwards and firmly on repeat and can't wait until his next project, we have something for you. A late Christmas gift, so to speak, with which you can wrap this year up perfectly; with a soundtrack that ventures through more genres than you've heard this year. You ready?
Tracklist:
iPhone recording 17 - Hong Kong street
AV stars
Imre Kiss - Love
Sibling - Drop Location
Sassy 009 - Pretty Baby
Genius of Time - Tom Jam
JG - Fever Focus
Map.ache - Homerun
Al Wooton - Selah
JG - Say Nothing
Or: La - Limbosoup
Soichi Terada - Tensagu Nu Hana
AV - For Love
Rising Sun - For You Are Be Free (Dubplate Version)
Akufen - Skidoos
Park Hye Jin - Close Eyes
Gila - Mana Orange