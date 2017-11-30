watch: the xx made a series of short films dedicated to fans

Screenshot via YouTube

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

The xx fans rejoice! To mark the year of the group's big return, The xx is releasing a series of short films as a love letter to fans. The first to air is We See You – Berlin, directed by Berlin-based filmmaker Sylvie Weber. Set at the Lollapalooza festival, the documentary follows The xx’s headline set and provides four intimate portraits of fans who attended the show.

The director notes in a release that, “Coming across truly engaged and earnest individuals was not difficult, the vulnerability that The xx expose in their music is the basis for their incredibly close connection to the fans.” Each individual is portrayed in touchingly sincere ways as they discuss their personal connection to the band’s music. A fan notes, “It’s the music that triggers something powerful inside of me... that’s what really sets me free.”

The xx also share how they feel connected with their fans in the video and seem pleased with they way it turned out, saying, “We’re genuinely moved by the incredibly beautiful portraits of our fans.”

November 2016 was a big month for The xx. A year ago they announced their return with a brand new single " Hold On" and news of a third album, I See You. The success of the album launched the band into a 12-month world tour, which has seen them perform in front of millions of fans.

Though there’s no precise date for the release of the next short, we’ll keep you posted.

In the meantime have a look at We See You – Berlin below.