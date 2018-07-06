buy this t-shirt to benefit families separated at the border

Image courtesy Keyla Marquez.

Outraged by the tearing apart of families at the US/Mexico border, LA-based friends Keyla Marquez, Kelynn Smith, and Gabbie Bautista created this T-shirt to benefit the Refugee & Immigrant Center for Education & Legal Services (RAICES). RAICES is the Texas based charity that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant families — although the US policy to separate minors at the border has now ended, many are still separated from their families having been transported all across the country (you can call their hotline at 866-378-2667 if you have information that may help reunite them with their parents).

Says Marquez, who crossed the border with her mother at 5 years old, “I will always be proud to be an immigrant. We are America.”

Buy the T-shirt here — 100% of profits go to charity.

