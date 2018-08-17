how to become a photographer with campbell addy

Photography Campbell Addy



We first spotted British-Ghanaian photographer Campbell Addy when he was still a student at Central Saint Martins. A few short years later and he’s shooting his first i-D cover, snapping the enigmatic face of model of the moment Adut Akech for our Balenciaga cover story.



Not only is Campbell one of London’s rising stars, he’s also the publisher of Nii Journal and the founder of Nii Agency, a culture magazine and modeling agency respectively, and he’s one of fashion’s nicest guys!

With i-D’s new Earthwise Issue hitting the stands, i-D Arts and Culture Editor Matthew Whitehouse meets with Campbell to get his advice on how to make it as a photographer.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.