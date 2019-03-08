men are worse for the environment than women, according to actual science

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Happy International Women’s Day, gals! My huns, who here is ready to celebrate with a #bottomless #brunch (£40 pp)? Let’s hear it for all the #fierce #girlbosses making the most of their Missguided discount codes on this glorious day! Pour one out for every awful man on your TL who becomes a feminist for 24 hours only, posting about how much they love their mums for RTs!

International Women’s Day has unfortunately, in recent years, been co-opted by neon-lit London bars and Tory politicians using their gender to excuse their terrible voting records and behaviour. But anyway, here we are bringing you some good news on International Women’s Day, a respite from the millennial pink nightmare that is your current Instagram story feed. Let me just tell you this: Women are actually more environmentally friendly than men.

Specifically, “male behaviour leads to greater emissions of climate-changing gases”, according to two independent scientific studies, published earlier this year. Both studies compared the behaviour, consumption and daily activities of men and women in industrial developed countries and found that on average, women cause 7kg less CO2 emissions than men per day. “I believe the results are a good indicator of the differences in environmental contamination resulting from the different behaviours of men and women,” Frédéric Chomé, author of the study, said.

Another study from Annika Carlsson-Kanyama and Riita Räty, found similar conclusions. By comparing the energy use of men and women in Germany, Greece, Norway and Sweden the researchers concluded that men were eating more meat, using cars more frequently and driving longer distances than women -- all of which resulted in higher CO2 emissions. Basically, men are polluting our planet more than women.

It’s not all bad news though. The researchers suggested that the gender imbalance in pollution could change in the future as traditional gender roles in the workplace diminish further. They also suggested that men should change their eating habits, relying less on meat and more on fruit and vegetables. "The goal in eating should be to trade quantity for quality. Reducing the consumption of meat reduces mass production of meat, and that helps fight CO2 emissions from livestock, for example," they said.

Guess the one area where women did actually emit greater greenhouse gases, according to the study? Guess. Housework! Women exceeded men’s emissions when it came to cooking, cleaning and washing clothes. Brilliant.

