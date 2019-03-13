Image via Instagram

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

The world is on fire right now. Quite literally. We’re slowly hurtling towards an apocalyptic future if we don’t get a grip and stop global warming. There’s still no deal on Brexit, Trump still hasn’t been impeached and to top it all off, Kratu the dog did not win Crufts. It’s all a huge mess, to be honest. But don’t despair. There is still some good on this dying planet! Rihanna is back in the studio and working on a new album.

It’s been three long years -- but it feels like 84 -- since Rihanna’s last release, ANTI, and since 2016 her fans have been bereft. Now the singer, who has famously played her cards close to her chest when it comes to releasing details on new music, is back in the studio and working on her ninth -- ninth! -- studio album.

After previously telling fans on Instagram that her new music was coming in 2019, on Sunday Rihanna took it one step further, sharing a short video clip of herself in the studio on her Instagram stories. The clip may have only lasted a few seconds, but it was enough to send her fans and a huge section of the internet into a frenzy.

While no other details from the album have been released, this mere snippet is more of a confirmation of new music than has been offered to hardcore Robyn Fenty fans in years. Now all that’s left to do is hunker down and scout out clues about collaborations, names, album artwork and release dates. Internet detectives, do your thing.

