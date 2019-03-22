daily horoscopes: march 22, 2019

The Moon in Scorpio sets an intense, cunning tone for the weekend.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can use this powerful energy to your advantage.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

It may be tempting to give in to a cycle of mistrust and questioning everyone’s intentions, today. Remember that if you don’t understand what someone wants or where they are coming from you can just ask. This vulnerable practice breaks the barrier between you and them, and also gives you a chance to be honest about where you are, as well. If you want your connections to be based on honesty and openness, you have to set that tone.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

It will be easy to use your romantic connections as an escape from whatever is going on internally for you, right now. Don’t do this. Not only is it not other people’s responsibility to help you work out your issues, it will only make these relationships heavier and more loaded than they need to be, right now. Make an effort to do the work, first, so that when you are around people you enjoy you can truly relax in that space and let it regenerate you instead of just distract you.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Today will feel best if you have something to ground you and create concrete evidence of what you accomplish. Whether that looks like to-do lists, a mind map, vision board, planner, etc, use your favorite system to both organize your intentions for the day as well as reward you when you meet them. The more specific, both the task descriptions and the rewards, the better.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s a good day to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new. Adopt a new pastime, go to a kind of event you’ve never been to, pick up an instrument, or get knee-deep in a youtube tutorial on something you’ve always wanted to figure out. The monotony will be extra painful, today, so break it up with something fun that engages your brain and skills in a new and playful way. You will have more focus and energy available to you for this kind of thing than usual, so use it.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

It will be hard not to reach to old, unhealthy dynamics for comfort, today. Beware of urges to text old lovers, family members that don’t support you, etc, just to feel something familiar. You’ll never find the right coping mechanisms for dealing with the discomfort you’re feeling if you never allow yourself to really feel it. Practice this difficult task, today, and find new ways to relate to yourself and your emotions that feel as supportive and sustaining as you want and deserve.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Whatever has been consistently on your mind but you’ve held in for fear of judgement needs to come out today. You can practice in your journal or voice notes first, but real human vulnerability will be the most profound way to flesh this thought/worry out and then flush it from your system. Sharing it takes the daunting power from it and allows you to see someone's ability to hold it and you. You deserve the relief and release this will offer you, so find a way to cultivate this experience for yourself, if you can.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It will be easy for you to get down on yourself and what you don’t feel capable of, today. If this happens, initiate a change in your perspective. The same qualities that you feel limited by, other people covet in you, and the same goes for your skills, looks, etc. Would you actually trade all that you can do and all that you are? Probably not. Focus on what you love and know that you are a work-in-progress, just like the rest of us, and that’s all you’re expected to be.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You may feel more broody and moody than usual, so make whatever activities, songs, people, places, etc, encourage your best mood a priority. Whatever you do, avoid letting yourself feel bad about feeling bad. You may not be able to help the first difficult emotion that surfaces, but your response to it is what matters. Make this response as self-compassionate and focused on uplift and optimism as possible. You deserve to feel good, so do everything you can to make it happen.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is not your day to act on or decide anything major. In fact, the more space you give yourself to be in vastness with no obligation, in nature, a coffee shop, a bookstore, or wherever you can let your brain rest and wander, the better. Your intuition will come through to answer all of the questions you have about what to do next and what it all means when you let it speak. Do everything you can to give yourself and your brain room to breathe and the revelations may be plentiful.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you’ve been working on something behind-the-scenes, today is a great day to get a second opinion. If you do get this additional perspective, try and pay attention to the nuances of what they are saying, and make sure you are asking the right questions. Avoid downplaying your talent, work, etc, or over-explaining things before people get a chance to form their own relationship to your creation. Decide what you think for yourself prior to this interaction so it doesn’t define you but merely offers an important point-of-view.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

It’s prime-time for scheming and plan-creation for you, today. Choose three ideas and make plans for each of them. It’s okay to play in the world of fantasy or not know when you will actually execute your visions. That’s not what this practice is about. Today is about exercising your imagination and giving yourself room to dream and create space for your visions in the tangible world. You can worry about the logistics later.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

As things start to speed up around you, it is important that you keep close to what actually matters to you. Make a list of the people, moments, etc, that mean the most to you and that you want to pledge to come back to, no matter what. Aries season may bring you a lot of new opportunities and relationships. Figure out what you want your anchors to be that will make your more comfortable and open to the transition in mindset, attitude, and environment that any new chance to grow may require.