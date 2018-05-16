fans think frank ocean will star in a korean drama

Vegard Grott/Getty Images

Frank Ocean is a man of many talents. He writes, produces, photographs (for yours truly), and directs. Now, the multi-hyphenate is adding a new title to his resume: actor. Frank’s IMDb page received a mysterious update recently. A credit for the role of “Kevin” in an upcoming Korean film titled Ships Passing in the Night appeared. If it’s true, this will mark the first time Frank has appeared in an onscreen role.

Ships Passing in the Night is being directed by a little known Korean-American director named Michael Kang. (Frank does love his indie creatives.) Here’s the film synopsis: “Brad Bang is one of the top male supermodels in the world. Grace Sol is a passionate but fragile actress. Despite their growing, troubled relationship, after a series of rehearsals and one fateful night, Grace falls for Brad, only to realise that despite needing each other, their love is forbidden.” No word on how Kevin plays into this romance, but we’re hoping the role is very queer and very black.

For Frank, a known cinephile, transitioning into film feels like a perfect fit. He was so moved by Call Me By Your Name that he rung up Timothée Chalamet and interviewed the young starlet. And he included a sprawling, genre-crossing list of his favorite movies inside his Boys Don’t Cry zine. Some standouts included: Django Unchained, Rosemary’s Baby, and Malcolm X. It would make sense that Frank might have a desire to go from watching great films to making them. One thing’s for sure, we’ll definitely use our MoviePass to watch our Hello Kitty-fanboy on the big screen.