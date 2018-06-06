troye sivan's 'bloom' video explores his feminine side with vibrant fashion

Image via YouTube

It’s only six days into pride month and damn is the music world delivering. Following a lesbian road trip with Hayley Kiyoko and Kehali and a super NSFW visual from Evvol, Troye Sivan has dropped a beautiful visual for his empowering bottoming anthem “Bloom.” The Voice of the Internet Generation (and birthday boy!) has been teasing the video on social over the last few days and his feathery Philip Treacy for Valentino mane is already iconic. The Bardia Zeinali-directed video shows Sivan busting moves in a whole variety of Fashions with a capital F, with a patent leather berét, a très chic shirt-and-sash situation, and plain white ribbed singlet. His beauty looks are equally stellar, ranging from a bold red lip and wet-look hair to Draco Malfoy with finger waves. These were by makeup artist James Kaliardos, who's now resident warpaint pro at Fenty Beauty.

"Tell me right before it goes down / Hold my hand if I get scared now / Take a second baby slow it down” Sivan sings before ripping into an equally metaphorical chorus (despite the plethora of lush bouquets, this probably isn’t about actual flowers.) Check out the video below and BYO wig to Sivan’s Bloom tour with Kim Petras (dates here). It’s 20gayteen and we’re just living for it.

