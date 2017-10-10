carol lim and humberto leon's guide to the most creative neighborhood in paris

Photography courtesy Kenzo

Before Carol Lim and Humberto Leon began officially spending part of their time in Paris as creative directors of Kenzo, they criss-crossed the city several times a year buying treasures for their Opening Ceremony stores in New York, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. Despite having one of the most punishing schedules in the business, Carol and Humberto aren't exactly chauffeured car types. They like to explore cities by foot, bike, and subway -- all the better to find gems like Fulvio, a lilliputian 3rd arrondissement pasta joint with a handwritten menu. For Carol and Humberto, like so many other creative folks, the Marais is ground zero in the capital. As the historic heart of the LGBTQ community (Le Dépôt is still going strong!), as well as the art world, the Right Bank neighborhood is as much a tourist destination as it is a chill area to wander with friends. Which makes it the perfect place for the latest Kenzo boutique, which opened during Paris Fashion Week with an actually-fun party that included Dance Dance Revolution and a balloon artist. Here, the pair shares their favorite spots in the Marais to eat, drink, and shop:

Ofr, Photography Blowing Puffer Fish via Flickr

0fr

"0fr is a really fantastic bookshop, an Aladdin's cave of books on fashion, art, and architecture. They also carry magazines from around the world."

20 Rue Dupetit-Thouars

Soma

"Delicious Japanese food. It's pretty close to a traditional Izakaya with great shared plates. We bring big groups of friends and family here."

13 Rue de Saintonge

Le Saint Gervais, Photography Waywuwei via Flickr

Le Saint Gervais

"This is a great bar right across from the Picasso Museum. We go there a lot for work drinks, followed by pizza at Pink Flamingo across the street and then back for after-dinner drinks."

96 Rue Vieille du Temple

Fulvio

"Blink and you'll miss this tiny restaurant if you're walking past. But they have amazing Sardinian antipasti and some of our favorite pastas in the city."

4 Rue de Poitou

Galerie Perrotin

"One of the great contemporary galleries in Paris. Emmanuel Perrotin has some of the most interesting artists in the world on his roster and it's a wonderful place to wander into any time."

76 Rue de Turenne

Galerie Perrotin, Photography Julien via Flickr

Clown Bar

"Clown Bar has superb food in a traditional bistro vibe, and natural wines."

114 Rue Amelot

Season

"Our favorite breakfast stop in the Marais. Great juices and food from everywhere: acaï bowls, burritos, burgers, and avocado toast!"

1 Rue Charles-François Dupuis

Season, Photography courtesy Season

Le Pop In

"One of our favorite dive bars. It has the same vibe every time we go, which we love."

105 Rue Amelot

Rougier et Plé

"Paper, pens, glue, boards, markers — it's an artists' and designers' dream spot. We can get lost for hours here."

15 Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire