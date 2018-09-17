halpern shared a love letter to the women of the sexual revolution

Michael Halpern provides FASHION with a capital everything. From the sequins to the flares and the dance floor divas he daydreams about, he has continually reimagined the glamour of 70s New York through his nostalgic yet future-focussed lens. For spring/summer 19, he pushed his outlandish glamour vision forward by rewinding his inspiration one decade back. “This is an ode to the powerful predecessors who set things up for my women of the 70s,” Michael explained post-show. “Hearing about the women in the 60s who set up my mum’s generation with the pill, minis and women’s rights that enabled them to be able to rebel so hard later.” As radical silhouette shifts met wild Studio 54 dance floor abandon, this was a collection dedicated to the pioneers to be worn by today’s rebels.







Photography Lily Vetch.



This article originally appeared on i-D UK.