see the spandex-clad ladies of 'glow' in their vegas debut

Screengrab via Youtube.

Against our better instincts, we have become very much invested in the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling and their spandex-clad journeys toward their truths. The hair on Netflix’s GLOW may be big, but the emotional stakes are far bigger, as the ladies (chiefly Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin) battle with singledom, motherhood, and quite literally each other. This season, the ladies have escaped LA for the desert mirage that is Las Vegas, taking their show to the Fan-Tan Casino, which is run by none other than Geena Davis (!!!). Oscar-winning Davis plays Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, who according to Entertainment Weekly is a “former showgirl turned entertainment director,” which is either a fall from grace or a promotion depending on how miserable you’re feeling after the weekend. The scenery may have changed, but the drama stays the same, with Brie’s character Ruth bemoaning “I have a job. I have a boyfriend. And somehow, I still feel lost.” Us too! Thankfully, we have our ever-growing and slightly disturbing crush on Marc Maron’s mustache to distract us, and a scene where he and Ruth enjoy a steak dinner, creamed spinach, and fine (cheap) red wine to look forward to. The series returns August 9.

