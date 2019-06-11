craig green turns to mexico for inspiration in his latest collection

Craig Green spring/summer 2020. Photography David Jenewein

This season, London Fashion Week Men's has seen a celebration of the masculine wardrobe, with intensely individual pieces that are easily identifiable as the work of their creators. It's a refreshing change from plastering everything with logos to create a sense of belonging. In particular, we've seen designers destroy and remake established forms and materials, especially in the case of Craig Green. Last season, Green turned fragility into strength, sending out crochet pieces that enveloped the models from head to toe. This season, he took a more fabulously literal route, turning his findings from Mexican markets into show stopping looks that closed the last day of LFW.

For spring/summer'20 collection, Mexican papel picado (perforated paper), used for decoration year-round, was the protagonist of eight complete outfits. The looks came in in all the colors of the rainbow, while in others the paper was used as a motif on sleeveless tops, and as a geometric print on tunics. Of course, Mexico and its crafts were not the only inspiration for spring, with Frankenstein, Egyptian mummies, PacMan, and "the power of the reflection" making their way onto the inspiration mood board for the collection of 49 looks. “There was the idea of a mirror being full of possibilities in the way in which you look at yourself and at the world and how things could be,” Green told WWD , adding, “I liked the idea that all of these things didn’t have to be from one place.” The presence of Mexican crafts has not gone unnoticed by the Mexican Internet.

Photography David Jenewein

