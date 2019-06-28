4 fashion houses amanda bynes could creative direct

Jessica Stroup, actress Amanda Bynes and actress Michelle Trachtenberg attend Pamella Rolland Fall 2009 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Salon in Bryant Park on February 17, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Shawn Ehlers/WireImage)

Amanda Bynes has graduated from fashion college. The retired American actor just garnered her degree from FIDM in Los Angeles, and now, undoubtedly, is on the hunt for employment alongside her fellow graduates. Perhaps she sits, pensively, looking at Linkedin, as she sips an iced matcha latte from a reusable cup, pondering whether her new career will take her away from her beloved LA. Fear not Amanda, for i-D has some suggestions — whether houses desperately in need of creative direction, maisons that we’d love to see resurrected, or simply brands she could bring some zhuzh to. A life of endless design meetings and arguing about hardware placement on accessories awaits! Join us!

1. Kenzo

This is just too obvious — after the announcement that Humberto Leon and Carol Lim are departing the company, Kenzo is in desperate need of a creative director. Enter: Amanda. Leon and Lim have always had an irreverent, pop culture take on high fashion, which is perfect for her — she invented pop culture a decade ago, then just walked away. Now it’s time for her to set the agenda once again. She could also cast all the ad campaigns seamlessly (they’ve already tapped Greta Lee and Natasha Lyonne) with her entertainment world contacts. It’s also based in Paris, which has very strict privacy laws — the paparazzi would finally have to leave her alone.

2. Calvin Klein

Since the departure of Raf Simons and team, and the demise of the 205W39NYC label, Calvin has been sans Creative Director. In fact, all signs point towards the brand focusing on its wildly successful underwear business, which is currently the focus of an ad campaign where models, Shawn Mendes, and other hot young people, are invited to speak their truth in #MyCalvins. Errrm, this is an obvious one to say the last — after a few years in the wilderness, Amanda is ready to tell her truth.

3. Fendi

Since the passing of Karl Lagerfeld, who just like Bynes was a polymath, Fendi has been left without a Creative Director for its womenswear (Silvia Venturini Fendi is in charge of accessories and menswear). Bynes has an innate understanding of luxury, having been in show business since the age of seven. She’s also a rare creature herself, and so a house built upon the knowledge of exotic furs and leathers would be a great fit. One imagines the designer would have fun with the now iconic bag bugs, and bring the Fendi woman into a new decade with humor and elegance.

3. No Fear.

Ok, not a fashion house in the classical sense per se, but Amanda did tell Paper it was her favorite label as a teenager. A collaboration would be intense.