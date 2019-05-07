the wildest beauty looks from the met gala

@lupitanyongo, via Instagram

You might have spent it wallowing in a Bank Holiday-fuelled hangover, but for the fashion world, the first Monday in May means only one thing: The Met Gala. Last night, everyone from Lady Gaga to Lizzo, Harry Styles to Joan Collins rocked up to NYC’s Met Museum in the most outlandish outfits their celebrity brains could conjure up. The Met Gala is usually a fairly camp affair, but this year’s theme was actually Camp, so the whole thing was pretty wild: Billy Porter was carried into the event by a raft of six gold-clad men, Katy Perry wore a chandelier that meant she couldn’t sit down and Jared Leto turned up carrying an exact replica of his head under his arm, Gucci-style.

But if you thought for one second that guests would cautiously team a dress-code as wild as this with tame beauty get-ups so as not to overdo it, you’d be foolishly, foolishly wrong. So here are five of the very best beauty looks the night had to offer…

Ezra Miller

Hands down, Ezra Miller wins the prize for the greatest beauty look of the entire evening. Between his creepy face-on-a-stick mask accessory and the trippy extra sets of eyes, we just didn’t know where to look. Literally.

Celine Dion

A true icon of camp, of course. And if Celine Dion’s feather-adorned show-girl headpiece wasn’t enough, she wore gold eye shadow daubed around the entire circumference of her eyes, topped off with some heavy-duty black eyeliner. What we really wanna know, though, is how she got those legs so damn shiny. Fenty Body Lava, is that you?

Lupita Nyong’o

How do you top off a bejewelled, ruffled, star-print rainbow-coloured gown complete with shoulder pad wings and a matching fan? There was only one thing for it: multi-coloured glitter-decked eyelids, raised angular eyebrows and ultra glossy lips, alongside five afro combs and a smattering of pink stars nestled into a foot-tall afro. Very casual.

Lizzo

Lizzo served up all pink everything, with fuchsia eye shadow, blusher and lipstick to match the hot pink shade of her finger-wave wig, Marc Jacobs gown and floor-length feather robe. We’re here for it.

Lady Gaga

Good news. The Queen of Camp, Lady Gaga, was back to her OTT ways last night, traversing those iconic pink steps not once, not twice, but FOUR whole times, each in a different outfit. Our only gripe: she wore the same beauty look for each wardrobe-change. Although, let’s be honest, having to peel back those 10cm-long metallic lashes and apply three more full faces would probably have been cause for a make-up artist meltdown.

