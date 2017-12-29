chloe x halle shot their 'grown-ish' theme song video on snapchat

Still via YouTube

It’s been almost five years since Chloe and Halle Bailey were signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment. During that time, the Gen-Z powerhouses have released their scalding, soulful Two of Us mixtape, modeled for their mentor’s Ivy Park activewear label, and been cast alongside Yara Shahidi in the new college-themed Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish. Chloe and Halle will have recurring roles alongside Yara in the new series, but will be flexing more than one talent for the buzzy new project. They’re also behind the Grown-ish theme song. And like all good theme songs, it’s one you’ll want to listen to again and again and again.

The song — aptly titled “Grown” — is an uplifting coming-of-age anthem featuring the Bailey sisters’ signature celestial sound. The lyrics reflect on all the signature themes of college life: moving out, meeting boys, making mistakes, and general self-discovery. “I can't sleep, I'm wide awake / I've been up since yesterday,” Chloe sings, “Scared 'cause I know it ain't a game / Like, who am I gonna be today?” It’s all set to a fun iPhone-shot video of the girls goofing off and playing around with their favorite Snapchat filters — a D.I.Y. aesthetic also favored by Selena Gomez.

Grown-ish is slated to premiere on January 3, 2018. Look out for a whole host of exciting recurring stars — including actor (and Selena Gomez’s BFF) Francia Raisa, entrepreneurial street style icon Luka Sabbat, and Trevor Jackson, who appeared as Zoey’s crush in the original Black-ish.