rose mcgowan is making a tv series about her campaign against misogyny

When Rose McGowan first started her crusade against systemic misogyny years ago, many dismissed her claims as the rants of a crazy woman. But America is finally paying attention to Rose McGowan. As the sexual misconduct fallout and #metoo movement continues (aided in part by McGowan's own accusations against Harvey Weinstein), McGowan is producing a five-part E! documentary series about her life over the last few months, Deadline reports. Citizen Rose will premiere on Jan 30, the release date of McGowan’s highly anticipated memoir, Brave. McGowan will let us into her creative process and show how art can be a force for change.

"You are formally invited into my mind and world," said McGowan in a statement. "I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life."

In 2016, months before the Weinstein fallout, McGowan spoke to i-D about writing Brave and her message for women who feel afraid to speak out. “Who cares if men label us as bitter?” she said. “They're always going to label us something, may as well have a cause. I don't know what equality in the eyes of the law and equal consideration has to do with bitterness. I think the Right did a very good job slandering the word feminist; it's something I'd like to undo.” Citizen Rose and Brave come out just days after the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration and the Women’s March. The timing could hardly be more relevant.